‘Work in Progress’ Returns to Showtime August 22

Season two of comedy Work in Progress is back on Showtime August 22. There are ten episodes, and the first two air on premiere day.

Abby McEnany stars, and co-created the show, which is based on her life, with Tim Mason. The new season shows Abby in the wake of her breakup. A 46-year-old “self-identified fat, queer dyke,” in Showtime’s words, Abby begrudgingly accepts that she’s too busy to kill herself. She’s starting to get her head above water when a global pandemic converges with a family emergency and forces her into uncharted territory.

Returning cast are Celeste Pechous as Campbell, Armand Fields as King, Karin Anglin as Alison, Bruce Jarchow as Edward, Theo Germaine as Chris and Julia Sweeney, as herself.

Lilly Wachowski is showrunner and director on Work in Progress. McEnany and Wachowski executive produce with Lawrence Mattis and Josh Adler of Circle of Confusion, Tony Hernandez of JAX Media and Julia Sweeney.