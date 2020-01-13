TCA: Showtime Picks Up Second Seasons of 'L Word: Generation Q' and 'Work in Progress'

Pasadena, Calif. — Showtime has picked up second seasons of The L Word: Generation Q and Work in Progress, the network announced Monday during their TCA winter press tour presentation.

The L Word: Generation Q, a sequel to the drama The L Word, will return for a 10-episode second season. The first season finale will air Jan. 26.

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour

Comedy Work in Progress, from Abby McEnany and Tim Mason, also gets 10 episodes for its second season. Its first season finale airs Jan. 26 as well.

A number of returning series got premiere dates Monday.

Season five of drama Billions airs May 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Season two of Black Monday premieres March 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The third season of The Chi will debut July at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Penny Dreadful: City of Angels will drop April 26.