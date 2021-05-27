Showtime To Stream 50 Free Hours of LGBTQ+-Themed Programming in June
Select seasons from ‘The L Word,’ ‘Queer As Folk,’ ‘Couples Therapy’ available across multiple Showtime partner platforms
Showtime will stream more than 50 hours of LGBTQ+-themed original programming in June as part of its celebration of Pride Month.
The shows, including select seasons of The L Word, Queer as Folk and Couples Therapy will be offered to consumers for free across multiple Showtime partner platforms, according to network officials.
In addition, the network-- in associations with the Human Rights Campaign -- will expand collaboration on the Queer to Stay initiative supporting and preserving businesses that serve the LGBTQ+ community with a focus on LGBTQ+ people of color, women and the transgender community, said the network.
The full list of free Showtime programming includes the first seasons of The L Word, The L Word: Generation Q, Queer as Folk, Work in Progress, and Couples Therapy. Also included are select episodes of Desus & Mero, as well as Same Sex America, Beyond Opposite Sex, L Word Mississippi: Hate the Sin and Semper Fi.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.