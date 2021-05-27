Showtime To Stream 50 Free Hours of LGBTQ+-Themed Programming in June

Showtime will stream more than 50 hours of LGBTQ+-themed original programming in June as part of its celebration of Pride Month.

The shows, including select seasons of The L Word, Queer as Folk and Couples Therapy will be offered to consumers for free across multiple Showtime partner platforms, according to network officials.

In addition, the network-- in associations with the Human Rights Campaign -- will expand collaboration on the Queer to Stay initiative supporting and preserving businesses that serve the LGBTQ+ community with a focus on LGBTQ+ people of color, women and the transgender community, said the network.

The full list of free Showtime programming includes the first seasons of The L Word, The L Word: Generation Q, Queer as Folk, Work in Progress, and Couples Therapy. Also included are select episodes of Desus & Mero, as well as Same Sex America, Beyond Opposite Sex, L Word Mississippi: Hate the Sin and Semper Fi.