BBC Studios Adds Former Twitter Exec Julie Mayville as Social Ad Head

BBC Studios said it hired Julie Mayville, previously with Twitter, as director of social advertising sales.

Mayville will be responsible for creating and implementing the commercial strategy and go-to-market launches of the company social advertising sales function in North America and Latin America. She will report to Jacqueline Greichen, VP, digital ad sales. Mayville and Greichen will work closely with Jasmine Dawson, senior VP, digital, who leads BBC Studios' social efforts globally.

“We’re delighted to welcome Julie to the BBC Studios Social team. She brings tremendous experience in developing global partnerships having led teams in more than 20 markets, executing global strategies, and scaling data-driven storytelling,” said Dawson. “As we continue to expand this social-first offering, she will play a crucial role in growing a strong and influential sales team on the ground in the US, and helping BBC Studios Social deliver new branded entertainment opportunities for partners in the region.”

BBC Studios has been staffing up adding a number key executives.

In her new post, Mayville will try to attract advertisers interested in aligning with BBC Studio’s 90 social channels, which combine to reach more than 4.7 views globally in 2022.

Mayville joins BBC Studios from Twitter, where she served as lead global client partner in Technology, Telecoms and Entertainment. She has also held sales roles at Vevo and Microsoft.

“I’m excited to join a company with such a strong portfolio of globally recognized brands as BBC Studios. From Bluey to Doctor Who to BBC Earth, the breadth and depth of the company’s content is unmatched in the marketplace,” Mayville said. “I look forward to working with our partners to tap into our world-class, brand-safe channels to create premium content that captivates global audiences and drives long lasting growth for new and existing advertisers.”