BBC Studios Names Melissa Rubinson SVP, Business Development & Partnerships

BBC Studios said it appointed Melissa Rubinson as senior VP, business development & partnerships, a new post.

Rubinson had been senior director of strategic accounts and partnerships at Reuters. In her new job, she will focus on expanding BBC Studios’ strategic opportunities for commercial growth.

She will report to Tara Maitra, chief commercial officer of BBC Studio, the commercial subsidiary of the BBC.

“Melissa is a highly accomplished and experienced business leader with a proven track record of developing and negotiating complex partnerships. She comes to BBC Studios with an extensive network and tremendous relationships across the industry that she was able to cultivate over the past decade,” said Maitra. “She is a great addition to our team, and I am confident that she will play a key role in helping us achieve our ambitious growth goals.”

Before Reuters, Rubinson held roles at Yahoo, Associated Content, and CNN.

“I am thrilled to be joining BBC Studios during a period of expansion for the company and when the demand for the BBC’s brand of journalism has never been higher,” said Rubinson. “As the company prepares to roll out new platforms and content to serve those needs, I am eager to help grow the BBC’s digital footprint and extend the reach of the company’s trusted, impartial journalism around the globe.”