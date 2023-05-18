BBC Studios Names Lawrence Szabo Executive VP, U.S. Content Distribution

BBC Studios said that Lawrence Szabo was named executive VP of U.S. content distribution, a new position, effective immediately.

Szabo had been senior executive for program acquisitions at Paramount Global.

In his new position, Szabo will lead a team of licensing specialists for scripted and factual programming, pursuing co-production and content acquisition deals across linear and streaming platforms.

“Lawrence comes to us with a proven track record on both sides of the table, and across a range of genres,” said Janet Brown, president of content distribution at BBC Studios. “His passion for great content, thoughtful sales strategies and deep respect for buyers has earned him an incredible network of relationships across the industry. I am truly delighted to welcome him to the team at BBC Studios.”

Before Paramount Szabo was executive VP of North American TV and SVOD sales at Lionsgate. He began his career at MGM.

“I’m thrilled to join BBC Studios, a creative powerhouse that has built a strong and diverse content pipeline generating literally thousands of hours of programming annually spanning an unparalleled range of genres and specialties,” Szabo said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to tap into BBC Studios’ beloved brand to offer the most compelling programming solutions to streaming platforms and linear networks in the region.”