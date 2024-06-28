‘Batman’ Binge! Catchy Comedy Hosts Weekend Marathon
A full 78 episodes of ‘60s superhero drama on June 29-30
Catchy Comedy has a 78-episode Batman marathon on the weekend of June 29-30. The fun starts Saturday, June 29 at 3 p.m. ET, with the episode entitled “Zelda the Great.” The event concludes Monday, July 1, at 5 a.m., with the episode “Batman Displays His Knowledge” wrapping things up.
Weigel Broadcasting owns Catchy Comedy, which launched last year in a rebrand of network Decades.
Every weekend, Catchy Comedy hosts “The Catchy Binge,” with a single-show marathon. Past weekend binges have included Bosom Buddies, Gomer Pyle, USMC, The Monkees and Looney Tunes.
Batman had three seasons on ABC, starting in 1966. Adam West played Batman and Burt Ward portrayed Robin. William Dozier created the show.
Many TV series have been inspired by the DC Comics character, including Batwoman on The CW, Pennyworth on Epix and Batman: Caped Crusader on Prime Video.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, the L.A. Times and New York magazine.