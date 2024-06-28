‘Batman’ Binge! Catchy Comedy Hosts Weekend Marathon

Catchy Comedy has a 78-episode Batman marathon on the weekend of June 29-30. The fun starts Saturday, June 29 at 3 p.m. ET, with the episode entitled “Zelda the Great.” The event concludes Monday, July 1, at 5 a.m., with the episode “Batman Displays His Knowledge” wrapping things up.

Weigel Broadcasting owns Catchy Comedy, which launched last year in a rebrand of network Decades.

Every weekend, Catchy Comedy hosts “The Catchy Binge,” with a single-show marathon. Past weekend binges have included Bosom Buddies, Gomer Pyle, USMC, The Monkees and Looney Tunes.

Batman had three seasons on ABC, starting in 1966. Adam West played Batman and Burt Ward portrayed Robin. William Dozier created the show.

Many TV series have been inspired by the DC Comics character, including Batwoman on The CW, Pennyworth on Epix and Batman: Caped Crusader on Prime Video.