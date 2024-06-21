‘The Monkees’ Takes Over Catchy Comedy’s Weekend Binge
Davy, Mike, Peter and Micky across 78 episodes
Catchy Comedy airs 78 consecutive episodes of The Monkees when its weekend binge happens June 22-24. The fun starts at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 22, with the episode “The Chaperone.”
The marathon ends Monday morning, June 24, at 6 a.m. Episode “Monkees, Manhattan Style” wraps things up. (Some episodes are repeated in the marathon.)
Every weekend, Catchy Comedy hosts “The Catchy Binge,” with a single-show marathon. Past weekend binges have included Bosom Buddies, Gomer Pyle, USMC and Looney Tunes.
Davy Jones, Mike Nesmith, Peter Tork and Micky Dolenz made up the Monkees. The Monkees had two seasons on NBC, starting in 1966.
Part of Weigel, Catchy Comedy launched last year, a rebrand of Decades Network. Featured shows include Night Court, Taxi and I Love Lucy.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, the L.A. Times and New York magazine.