‘The Monkees’ Takes Over Catchy Comedy’s Weekend Binge

Catchy Comedy airs 78 consecutive episodes of The Monkees when its weekend binge happens June 22-24. The fun starts at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 22, with the episode “The Chaperone.”

The marathon ends Monday morning, June 24, at 6 a.m. Episode “Monkees, Manhattan Style” wraps things up. (Some episodes are repeated in the marathon.)

Every weekend, Catchy Comedy hosts “The Catchy Binge,” with a single-show marathon. Past weekend binges have included Bosom Buddies, Gomer Pyle, USMC and Looney Tunes.

Davy Jones, Mike Nesmith, Peter Tork and Micky Dolenz made up the Monkees. The Monkees had two seasons on NBC, starting in 1966.

Part of Weigel, Catchy Comedy launched last year, a rebrand of Decades Network. Featured shows include Night Court, Taxi and I Love Lucy.