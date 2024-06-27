Prime Video Offers a Peek at ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’

Prime Video has released the trailer for the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader. Based on DC characters, the J.J. Abrams series premieres August 1. Prime calls it “a reimagining of the Batman mythology.”

“Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear,” the network says. “Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human — the BATMAN. His one-man crusade attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications.”

The voice cast includes Hamish Linklater, Jamie Chung, Diedrich Bader, Christina Ricci, Minnie Driver, Mckenna Grace and Eric Morgan Stuart.

The show was initially ordered at HBO Max, as it was known at the time, but the project was canceled in 2022.

Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm executive produce, along with Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich and Sam Register. Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Reeves’ 6th & Idaho produce the show.

The trailer runs for a little over two minutes.