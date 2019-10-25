The CW Orders Full Seasons of ‘Batwoman’ and ‘Nancy Drew’

The CW has given full-season orders to both of its fall rookies, Batwoman and Nancy Drew, announced CW president Mark Pedowitz. Each will have 22 episodes this season.

Batwoman premiered Oct. 6 and airs on Sundays. Nancy Drew began Oct. 9 and is on Wednesdays.

Ruby Rose stars in Batwoman. Kennedy McMann stars in Nancy Drew.

Every episode of Batwoman and Nancy Drew exclusively streams on The CW’s digital platforms the day after broadcast throughout the season.