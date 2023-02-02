Batman Drama ‘Pennyworth’ Ends on HBO Max

Drama Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler will not see season four on HBO Max. The show launched on Epix and moved to HBO Max for season three, which came out in October.

Based on DC characters, Pennyworth follows Alfred Pennyworth, played by Jack Bannon, a former British SAS soldier who goes to work for young billionaire Thomas Wayne, before he and Martha become parents to Bruce Wayne.

Ben Aldridge, Emma Paetz, Paloma Faith, Ryan Fletcher and Dorothy Atkinson are in the cast with Bannon.

Bruno Heller created the show.

HBO Max said in a statement, “While HBO Max is not moving forward with another season of Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, we are very thankful to creator Bruno Heller and executive producers Matthew Patnick, Danny Cannon and John Stephens, along with Warner Bros. Television, for their brilliant, unique, gripping depiction of the origin of Alfred Pennyworth, one of the most iconic characters in the Batman world. An incredible blend of action, drama and humor, for three seasons, Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler has taken fans on a mind-bending ride into Alfred’s eccentric world and the beginnings of cutting-edge super heroes and super villains.”

Bob Kane created the characters with Bill Finger.

Warner Bros. Television produced the show in the U.K. ■