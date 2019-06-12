'Pennyworth' Begins on Epix July 28

Pennyworth, the drama series about Bruce Wayne’s legendary butler, begins on Epix July 28. Epix is on board for 10 episodes. The show is based on DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.

Alfred Pennyworth was a former British Special Air Service (SAS) soldier who forms a security company and goes to work with billionaire Thomas Wayne in 60s London. Thomas goes on to become Bruce’s father.

Warner Horizon Scripted Television produces.

Jack Bannon plays Pennyworth and Ben Aldridge plays Thomas Wayne. Also in the cast are Paloma Faith, Jason Flemyng, Ryan Fletcher and Hainsley Lloyd Bennett.

Bruno Heller executive produces Pennyworth along with Danny Cannon.

Production is underway at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.