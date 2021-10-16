Epix Series ‘Pennyworth’ to Move to HBO Max for Third Season

HBO Max has secured the rights to the third season of the DC Comics-based series Pennyworth following the show’s two-season run on Epix.

The series, which follows Alfred Pennyworth’s life prior to servicing as Bruce Wayne’s butler, will debut its third season on the streaming service in 2022, HBO Max announced Saturday at the DC FanDome event. HBO Max has also secured rights to the first two seasons of the series which aired on Epix.

The Warner Bros. Television-produced series stars Jack Bannon as Pennyworth, a former British SAS soldier who forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), before he becomes Bruce Wayne’s father. Season three begins after a five-year time jump: the civil war is over, and a cultural revolution has changed the world for better or worse – ushering in a new age of Super Heroes and Supervillains, said the service.

The series also stars Emma Paetz, Paloma Faith, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater and Simon Manyonda.

Pennyworth is executive produced by Bruno Heller, Matthew Patnick, Danny Cannon and John Stephens.