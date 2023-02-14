Apple Finally Releases Drop Date and Teaser for the Next (and Final?) Season of 'Ted Lasso'

More than 18 months after the final season 2 episode of its flagship series dropped on Apple TV Plus, Apple announced that the third -- and perhaps last -- season of Ted Lasso will debut on March 15.

Apple also released a teaser trailer for Ted Lasso: Season 3 -- which tells you little or nothing about the upcoming 12-episode campaign. (See it below.)

In terms of brand recognition and prestige, Ted Lasso has been the most successful show yet for the 3-year-old Apple TV Plus platform, winning 11 Primetime Emmys.