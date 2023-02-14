Apple Finally Releases Drop Date and Teaser for the Next (and Final?) Season of 'Ted Lasso'
Season 3 arrives more than 18 months after the final episode of Season 2 dropped
More than 18 months after the final season 2 episode of its flagship series dropped on Apple TV Plus, Apple announced that the third -- and perhaps last -- season of Ted Lasso will debut on March 15.
Apple also released a teaser trailer for Ted Lasso: Season 3 -- which tells you little or nothing about the upcoming 12-episode campaign. (See it below.)
In terms of brand recognition and prestige, Ted Lasso has been the most successful show yet for the 3-year-old Apple TV Plus platform, winning 11 Primetime Emmys.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.
