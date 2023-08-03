Amazon Freevee To Stream Russell Wilson-Produced High School Football Docuseries

Amazon Freevee will look to score in the sports documentary field in September with the debut of a football-themed documentary series produced by All-Pro NFL quarterback Russell Wilson.

The six-episode God. Family. Football. will debut September 1 and will follow former pro football player and high school football coach and pastor Denny Duron as he comes out of a 30-year retirement from head coaching to lead the Louisiana-based Evangel Christian Academy football program he founded back to national prominence, according to the streaming service.

Wilson, a former Super Bowl champion and current Denver Broncos starting quarterback, serves as executive producer for the series, which showcases the personal stories of Evangel's players, coaching staff and the broader Shreveport community during the 2022 Louisiana high school football season.

“What drew me to this project and inspired me to help tell God. Family. Football.’s story of teamwork, hard work, and discipline was coach Duron’s faith-first approach to the game,” Wilson said in a statement. “As the leader of Evangel Christian Academy, one of the top football programs in the country, coach Duron not only preaches but exemplifies what it means to be a winner on and off the field, and it is an honor to be able to share his lessons and legacy.”

Along with Wilson, Aaron Benward, Jared Goetz, and Rob Gehring serve as executive producers for God. Family. Football.