Amazon Freevee Adds FAST Channels: 'Outer Limits' and 'Pink Panther' Highlight 23 Additions From MGM and Warner Bros. Discovery

Amazon Freevee has announced a major expansion of its FAST channel selection, adding 12 free channels in-house from recently acquired MGM and 11 more from Warner Bros. Discovery.

Most of the channels, which Amazon says will roll out "over the next few months," include the usual single-series format. New MGM channels will include, for example, "The Pink Panther," "Stargate," "Green Acres" and "The Outer Limits."

(Like most things FAST, it should be noted that these aren't necessarily exclusive offerings. For instance, you can watch Green Acres non-stop for the next week on Roku Channel, as well.

There will be movie-themed channels with broader selections, however, including "MGM Presents," "MGM Presents: Action" and "MGM Presents: Sci-Fi." These FASTs will include movies such as Capote and Red Dawn, Amazon said.

Meanwhile, for those who just can't get enough mindless basic-cable reality-lifestyle programming in the myriad other places you can find it, WBD FAST channels launching on Freevee include "Cake Boss,” “Extreme Couponing,” “Ghost Brothers,” “Paranormal Lockdown,” “Say Yes to the Dress,” and “Long Lost Family.”

“FAST Channels offer Freevee viewers an always-on, 24/7, lean-back viewing experience that immediately connects them to a selection of TV shows, movies and unscripted programming such as news, sports and music,” said Ryan Pirozzi, head of Amazon Freevee, in a statement.