Allen Media’s Local Now Adds FAST Channels From CBS

Allen Media Group’s free-streaming service Local Now said it made a deal to launch 18 free ad-supported streaming television channels from Paramount Global’s CBS.

Local Now will be adding four national channels with CBS News Streaming, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Inside Edition and Dabl.

Local Now is also adding local news FST channels from CBS station in 14 market including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Also Read: Allen Media Group’s Local Now Adds 3 NBC News FAST Channels

“Local Now is the leading free streaming service for local news, so this partnership with CBS – a trusted local news source for millions of Americans – was an undeniable match,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “And with the addition of CBS News and CBS Sports Golazo Network, we’re simultaneously able to expand our entertainment content offering for our audience. We’re excited for what’s ahead with our great partners at CBS.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Bringing our FAST channels to Local Now represents the next step in accelerating the growth of our streaming business,” said Wendy McMahon, president and CEO, CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures.

“We’re seeing significant increases in the total minutes streamed on our platforms this year. Partnering with the Allen Media Group will help us expand our reach even further, and not just in local news, but also with our flagship CBS News national streaming channel, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Inside Edition and Dabl,” McMahon said.