Allen Media Group’s Local Now Launching 6 FAST Channels From Banijay

Allen Media Group’s Local Now said it make a deal with Banijay Rights to stream free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels based on some of Banijay’s reality, dating and game shows.

The channels are:

Deal or No Deal U.S.: Powered by Banijay

Fear Factor: Powered by Banijay

The Biggest Loser: Powered by Banijay

Wipeout Xtra: Powered by Banijay

Love Quest: Powered by Banijay

McLeod’s Daughters: Powered by Banijay

“Banijay Rights has some of the biggest and most popular shows in television and we are thrilled to bring Local Now viewers this terrific content like Deal or No Deal U.S. and Fear Factor,” Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Local Now parent company Allen Media Group, aid. “This partnership further expands Local Now’s premium entertainment and news offerings.”

Said Banijay Rights VP, digital Shaun Keeble: “As a leading global distributor, we have an unrelenting commitment to quality. So we’re thrilled to enter this partnership with Local Now as we continue to attract new viewers to some of the leading IPs in the Banijay catalog.”

Local Now provides localized news, weather, sports, traffic, and entertainment, produced by various leading news organizations, in more than 225 markets across the U.S. It offers more than 500 free streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every DMA in the country, as well as more than 20,000 movies, TV shows, and documentaries.

The Local Now app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Android and iOS devices.