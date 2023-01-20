Allen Media Group’s Local Now Adds 3 NBC News FAST Channels

Allen Media Group said Local Now, its free streaming service featuring local news and entertainment, is launching three free, ad-supported streaming TV channels from NBC News.

The three channels are NBC News Now, Today All Day and Dateline 24/7.

“Adding these three excellent NBC News FAST channels is another milestone achievement for Allen Media Group as we continue expanding the Local Now channel content,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “NBC is an outstanding brand in both news and entertainment, so this collaboration is an obvious choice for Allen Media Group to give our viewers the ability to stream this amazing content for free, anytime on Local Now.”

Local Now offers 450 free streaming channels, including a Local Now channel for every market in the country. Users can also find 18,500 movies, TV shows and documentaries.

The app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Android and iOS devices. ■