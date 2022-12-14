NBCUniversal Launches ‘Dateline’ FAST Channel on Samsung Sets

NBCUniversal said it is launching Dateline 24/7 a free, ad-supported streaming TV channel, on Samsung TV Plus, as part of an expanded deal with the TV set maker.

The deal also brings NBC News Now–a live breaking news channel–to users of Samsung TV Plus and other Samsung apps, in Canada.

“Samsung’s touchpoints across all devices are important destinations for viewers who rely on NBCUniversal brands as trusted places of information and entertainment” said Matt Schnaars, president, NBCUniversal Content Distribution. “Samsung is a valued partner and plays a critical role in us ensuring our audiences have access to NBC News programming 24/7, wherever they are.”

NBC News NOW is currently available for Samsung TV Plus users free in the United State.

NBCUniversal’s One App, CNBC App, and NBC Sports App are also available on select Samsung devices.

“We are thrilled at the continued expansion of our partnership with NBCUniversal by bringing Dateline 24/7 to the US and NBC News Now to Canada,” said Takashi Nakano, senior director of content acquisitions and business development for Samsung TV Plus. “In complement to NBC Locals and NBC News Now, NBC continues to be the premier destination for trusted news and high-quality entertainment. Our partnership in delivering a geo-targeted and hyper-relevant experience is proving extremely valuable to Samsung users.” ■