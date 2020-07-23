CBS Gets Carriage for Dabl on Xfinity, Fios

CBS Television Distribution reached deals to have Comcast’s Xfinity and Verizon Fios carry its Dabl ad-supported lifestyle network in 13 markets.

ViacomCBS owns TV stations in those markets and broadcasts the network on secondary digital channels.

Dabl has also added four series from ITV Studios to its schedule for the summer The shows are Emeril Live, Instant Gardener, 60 Minute Makeover and Kitchen Nightmares.

“We’re excited to announce the extension of Dabl’s footprint to cable subscribers in top markets,” said Steve LoCascio, chief operating officer of CBS Television Distribution. “Dabl’s lineup of lifestyle programs in the food, home improvement, DIY and outdoor spaces has really struck a chord with viewers – and now they can find even more of their favorite personalities with these additional shows, including Gordon Ramsay and even more Emeril.”

Launched in September, Dabl is available in 95% of the U.S.