Allen Media Group Set To Launch ‘Mathis Court’ In 90% of U.S.

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group said it is set to launch Mathis Court with Judge Greg Mathis in the fall with clearances on stations representing 90% of the U.S.

In addition to doing his show, Mathis will work with local TV stations to provide legal commentary on new stories.

With Mathis Court, Allen Media Group owns, produced and distributes eight of the 10 U.S. court series currently in production and airing on domestic TV.

Warner Bros. canceled Judge Mathis and The People’s Court in February. Each show had been on the air for more than 20 years. Allen Media Group swooped in, announcing it would be syndicating a new show with Mathis.

Since picking up the new Mathis Court show, Allen Media Group has made deals to air the show with stations owned or controlled by Nexstar Media Group, including WPIX New York; Tegna; Weigel Broadcasting; E.W. Scripps Television; Gray; Cox Media Group; Woods Communications; Cunningham Griffin; Coastal Broadcasting; Cowles Co.; Lockwood; Graham Media; Lilly; Corridor Television; America Sprint and Allen Media Group Television.

“We at Allen Media Group are proud to add Mathis Court With Judge Mathis to our amazing portfolio of court shows,” Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, said. “Judge Greg Mathis is an outstanding, charismatic, and iconic television host, and we are extremely confident that our eighth and newest court series with Judge Mathis will be very successful for years to come as he joins our outstanding roster of talent, including Judge Kevin Ross, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Christina Perez, Judge Karen Mills-Francis, Judge Glenda Hatchett, Judge Lauren Lake, and Judge Eboni K. Williams.“

Judge Mathis, a former district court judge in Michigan, presided over 13,000 cases on Judge Mathis, a show that won the Daytime Emmy Award in 2018 for outstanding legal/courtroom program.

Mathis Court With Judge Mathis is produced and distributed globally by Allen Media Group. ■