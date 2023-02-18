Warner Bros. Sentences ‘Judge Mathis,’ ‘People’s Court’ To Cancellation

Long-running syndicated court series Judge Mathis and The People's Court are being cancelled at the end of the season by Warner Bros., part of cash-strapped Warner Bros. Discovery.

Judge Mathis will be completing its 24th season. People’s Court is winding up Season 26.

Sources familiar with the situation blamed challenging market conditions within the daytime syndication business as contributing to the decision.

Judge Marilyn Milian (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Judge Mathis is the second longest running court show with a single arbiter that was never canceled or revived, following only Judge Judy.

Judge Greg Mathis is the longest-running Black male host on television, More than 13,000 cases were adjudicated on the show, which won the Emmy for outstanding legal/courtroom show in 2018.

The People’s Court was the first court show to use binding arbitration, starting in 1981. Only Divorce Court has been on the air longer,

The show's current judge, Judge Marilyn Milian spent 22 years on her TV bench, beginning in 2001. Judge Wapner presided from 1981 to 1993.

Judge Mathis is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with AND Syndicated Productions and Telepictures Productions and is distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

The People’s Court is a Ralph Edwards/Stu Billett Production and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and is distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. ■