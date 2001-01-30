Judge Milian presiding in People's Court

The People's Court will start airing episodes headlined by newly appointed Judge Marilyn Milian March 12.

This follows news of the show's previous chief, Judge Jerry Sheindlin, husband of queen of the court, Judge Judy, saying he would step down from the post in December. Arguably, Warner Bros.' People's Court could use some re-tooling - for the week ending Jan. 14, the strip posted a 2.1 national rating, which represented a 28% fall-off from the same time last year according to Nielsen Media Research. For the upcoming 2001/2002 season, People's Court has been cleared in 75% of the U.S.