Reprieve: Judge Mathis Coming Back With New Allen Media Group Show

Just days after Warner Bros. announced the end of Judge Mathis after 24 seasons, Allen Media Group said it will produce and syndicate a new show featuring the TV jurist.

Judge Mathis Court With Judge Mathis got an immediate “firm go” from Allen Media Group, which is targeting broadcast and cable syndication in Fall 2023.

Allen Media Group already produces and distributes eight court shows. In addition to being syndicated, the AMG Court shows also appear on the company’s JusticeCentral.TV television network, which reaches 50 million homes via cable, satellite and streaming TV providers.

“We at Allen Media Group are proud to add Mathis Court with Judge Mathis to our amazing portfolio of court shows,” Allen Media Group founder, chairman and CEO Byron Allen said. “Judge Greg Mathis is an outstanding, charismatic and iconic television host, and we are extremely confident that our eighth and newest court series with Judge Mathis will be very successful for years to come as he joins our outstanding roster of talent, including Judge Kevin Ross, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Christina Perez, Judge Karen Mills-Francis, Judge Glenda Hatchett, Judge Lauren Lake and Judge Eboni K. Williams.”

Warner Bros.’ decision to cancel both Judge Mathis and another long-running series The People’s Court was blamed on challenging market conditions in the daytime syndication business.

Judge Greg Mathis, a former district court judge in Michigan, presided over 13,000 cases on Judge Mathis, a show that won the Daytime Emmy in 2018 for outstanding legal/courtroom program.

“For years I’ve proudly watched Byron Allen build a first-class global media empire. After 24 years on the air, I can’t think of a better company to work with to create my next great chapter,” said Mathis. “Byron and I are both from Detroit and it’s exciting to see him build the Motown of court programming by bringing together all of my fellow judges from his eight court shows – who are the best of the best.”

Judge Mathis Court With Judge Mathis is produced and distributed globally by Allen Media Group. ■