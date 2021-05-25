Alex Trebek, Larry King Receive Posthumous Daytime Emmy Nominations

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) posthumously nominated Alex Trebek and Larry King for 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards Tuesday.

Jeopardy! host Trebek, who died in November after a battle with pancreatic cancer, received a nod for Outstanding Game Show Host. Also nominated for Outstanding Game Show Host are Wayne Brady (Let's Make a Deal); Steve Harvey (Family Feud); Alfonso Ribeiro (Catch 21); and Pat Sajak (Wheel of Fortune). Trebek has already taken home the Emmy in the category seven times.

King was nominated for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for Larry King Now on Ora TV. The category is rounded out by Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan and Lili Estefan (Red Table Talk: The Estefans); Tamron Hall (Tamron Hall); Taraji P. Henson and Traci Jade (Peace of Mind with Taraji); Rachael Ray (Rachael Ray); Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and TJ Holmes (GMA3: What You Need to Know); and Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris (Red Table Talk). King, who has won one Emmy, died in January at 87.

ABC daytime staple General Hospital took the most show nominations with 21. NBC's Days of Our Lives, CBS's The Young and the Restless, and CBS's The Bold and The Beautiful received 11, 10, and 9 nods, respectively. All four are up for the top drama prize.

Of all the nominated networks and streamers, Netflix topped at 32 followed by CBS, ABC and NBC at 29, 25, and 17 nominations apiece.

The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air on CBS June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will also be streamed on Paramount Plus.

The complete list of nominees can be found on NATAS's website.