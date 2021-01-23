Larry King Dies at 87

Longtime CNN host Larry King has died at 87, according to CNN, which said his son, Chance had confirmed his death Saturday morning (Jan. 23) at Cedars -Sinai Medical Center in Lost Angeles.

King was reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 in December but also had lung cancer and other health issues.

King, who was a member of the Broadcasting & Cable hall of fame, hosted Larry King Live on CNN for over a quarter of a century, compiling more than 30,000 interviews and talking to everyone from Presidents , sports stars, and the Dali Lama to singer Tiny Tim and Miss Piggy of the Muppets. ("Love suspenders & Interviewing people" is how King put it in the bio on his Twitter page.)

Larry King Live launched in 1985 and was usually the network's highest rated show and King arguably its biggest star.

He ended the show in December 2010 after 25 years, though he continued

to front periodic specials on the network through 2012.

"We mourn the passing of our colleague Larry King," said CNN President Jeff Zucker." The scrappy young man from Brooklyn had a history-making career spanning radio and television. His curiosity about the world propelled his award-winning career in broadcasting, but it was his generosity of spirit that drew the world to him. We are so proud of the 25 years he spent with CNN, where his newsmaker interviews truly put the network on the international stage. From our CNN family to Larry's, we send our thoughts and prayers, and a promise to carry on his curiosity for the world in our work."

"Rest in peace to a broadcasting legend," said Katie Couric in a tweet.

When Couric endured some ratings struggles in her move from Today to CBS News anchor, King stood up for her, saying that her struggles had more to do with gender than journalism, as Broadcasting & Cable noted in 2007.

King later founded Ora Media and hosted shows Larry King Now and Politicking with Larry King on Ora TV and Hulu.

Before joining CNN, King had interview shows on radio station WIOD and WTVJ-TV, both Miami, and from 1978 to 1994 hosted The Larry King Show on Mutual Radio.

King's TV and radio shows each won a Peabody award and he received a news and documentary Emmy for outstanding interview/interviewer.

King is survived by three sons, Larry Jr., Chance and Cannon.

Funeral arrangements and a memorial service have yet to be announced.