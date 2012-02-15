Larry King to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at BANFF

The Banff World Media Festival will present Larry King with the Lifetime Achievement Award, given to those who have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry, at its 33rd annual event.

King, who is best known for hosting CNN's Larry King Live for 25 years, joins recipients of the award including Sir David Attenborough, Sir Jeremy Isaacs, Edward Asner, Sheila Nevins and William Shatner.

He will also sit down for a one-hour interview during the festival, held at Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in Banff, Canada from June 10-13.

"I am most appreciative of this tremendous award from the prestigious Banff World Media Festival," said King. "It is a wonderful moment to reflect on my career in broadcast and to share it with others making an impact on the industry today."