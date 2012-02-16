CNN Ends Larry King Specials
CNN has decided to end its Larry King specials, the network
said in a statement. CNN said it was a mutual decision, and that King will now
focus on his other projects.
"We have the greatest respect for Larry and wish
him the best of luck with his new endeavors," CNN said in a statement.
"I have nothing but love and respect for CNN,
and I'm looking forward to all the wonderful business opportunities
that I will now dedicate my full time to," King added in a statement.
CNN ended King's nightly talk show Larry King Live in December 2010 after 25 years, though he continued
to front periodic specials on the network. King had two years left on his deal
with CNN, according to a source.
The news was first reported in theLos Angeles Times.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.