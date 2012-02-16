CNN Ends Larry King Specials

CNN has decided to end its Larry King specials, the network

said in a statement. CNN said it was a mutual decision, and that King will now

focus on his other projects.

"We have the greatest respect for Larry and wish

him the best of luck with his new endeavors," CNN said in a statement.

"I have nothing but love and respect for CNN,

and I'm looking forward to all the wonderful business opportunities

that I will now dedicate my full time to," King added in a statement.

CNN ended King's nightly talk show Larry King Live in December 2010 after 25 years, though he continued

to front periodic specials on the network. King had two years left on his deal

with CNN, according to a source.

The news was first reported in theLos Angeles Times.