Daytime Emmys Set Two-Year Broadcast Deal with CBS

The Daytime Emmys will return to CBS this year, with the network and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) announcing Thursday announcing a two-year deal to host the broadcast. This will be the first time since 2008 that the same broadcast network has aired both the Daytime and the Primetime Emmys.

The 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which will again be produced virtually, will air Friday, June 25 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show also will be available to stream live and watch on demand on ViacomCBS’ streaming service Paramount+.

The virtually-produced awards ceremony also aired last year on CBS and was hosted by the hosts of The Talk -- Sharon Osbourne (who has since been ousted from the show over comments perceived to be racist), Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond.

The Daytime Emmys, which are produced by the New York City-based NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI), have struggled to find a broadcast partner for more than a decade, although the show did air on CBS last summer. CBS -- which is the most-viewed network in daytime and airs such stalwarts as The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless and The Price is Right -- along with its partner platforms can take advantage of the Daytime Emmys as a marketing vehicle.

The show's return to CBS in 2020 was the first time it had aired on a major network in nine years and the first time it had been on TV in five, when it was broadcast on ViacomCBS-owned Pop TV. In 2012 and 2013, the Daytime Emmys aired on cable network HLN. From 2016 - 2019, the program streamed online via YouTube, Facebook and KNEKT-TV.

In 2020, the CBS broadcast averaged 3.1 million viewers and a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49, according to CBS.

The show will be produced by NATAS and ATI with Adam Sharp and Steve Ulrich executive producing via NATAS and ATI’s David McKenzie executive producing and directing.