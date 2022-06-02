AdImpact Picks Innovid To Measure Political Ads on Linear and CTV

Ad intelligence provider AdImpact has selected Innovid to provide cross-platform measurement of political ads across linear TV and connected TV during what is expected to be a record-setting midterm election cycle.

(Image credit: Innovid)

“This is a crucial political cycle, and CTV will play an instrumental role in helping candidates and causes get their messages heard by the right people, at the right times and in the right places,” AdImpact CEO Kyle Roberts said. “With the TV video mix looking very different from years past, having accurate, real-time measurement is critical. With the TVSquared by Innovid platform, we have access to delivery and performance metrics from linear and CTV in a single, unified solution, giving us granular insights into who was reached, where, when and how often.”

Also: GroupM Sees 23% CTV Growth, More Political Spending, Boosting TV

Innovid acquired TVSquared, which measures the impact and effectiveness of ad campaigns, in March. AdImpact had been working with TVSquared to measure political ad reach on CTV.

The re-christened TVSquared by Innovid platform provides metrics on reach, frequency, incremental reach and performance, identifies the point of diminishing returns and optimal ad frequencies and finds efficiencies, enabling campaigns to optimize and retarget specific audiences, the company said.

“Broadcast and cable TV remain powerful tools for advertisers, but as CTV grows rapidly, advertisers are diverting dollars to streaming,” said Bob Ivins, chief strategy officer at TVSquared by Innovid. “Understanding the unique reach of linear and streaming, and that overlap, have become increasingly important — and political advertising is no different. We are excited to support the measurement and analytics needs of candidates and causes during this political cycle.” ■