ABC To Air ‘CMA Fest’ Concert Special June 25

ABC said it will air a three-hour primetime CMA Fest concert special hosted by Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde on June 25.

The special is being filmed during the Country Music Association’s three-day 51st CMA Fest taking place in Nashville June 6-9.

The special will stream starting June 26 on Hulu, which like ABC is part of The Walt Disney Co.

The CMA Fest television special will feature never-before-seen performances and surprise collaborations from Country Music’s most exciting acts.

(Image credit: ABC)

CMA Fest is a production of the Country Music Association, executive produced and written by Robert Deaton and directed by Alan Carter. 2024 marks the 21st consecutive year CMA has produced a summer concert TV special.

Last year’s special was hosted by Dierks Bentley, Elle King and Lainey Wilson and appeared on ABC and Hulu in July.

Performers included Alabama, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Leon Bridges, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, Vince Gill, Hardy, Tyler Hubbard, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Avril Lavigne, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Jo Dee Messina, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Darius Rucker, Tanya Tucker, Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson.