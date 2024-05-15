The Black Keys, Jelly Roll, Kate Hudson Set to Perform on ‘The Voice’ Finale

Season 25 of The Voice wraps Tuesday, May 21, with performances from The Black Keys, Jelly Roll, Kate Hudson, Lainey Wilson, Muni Long, Thomas Rhett and Season 23 winner Gina Miles. Five contestants battle for the prize.

Season 25 Mega Mentor Keith Urban, as well as the U.S. Army Field Band, will perform during the broadcast on Monday, May 20.

Coaches Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, John Legend and Reba McEntire will perform duets with their final artists.

The Voice celebrates 25 seasons on NBC with appearances by Kelly Clarkson, CeeLo Green, Niall Horan, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

The Voice is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who is executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Adam H. Sher and Barry Poznick.