The Black Keys, Jelly Roll, Kate Hudson Set to Perform on ‘The Voice’ Finale
Celebrating 25 seasons, competition series brings back Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, others
Season 25 of The Voice wraps Tuesday, May 21, with performances from The Black Keys, Jelly Roll, Kate Hudson, Lainey Wilson, Muni Long, Thomas Rhett and Season 23 winner Gina Miles. Five contestants battle for the prize.
Season 25 Mega Mentor Keith Urban, as well as the U.S. Army Field Band, will perform during the broadcast on Monday, May 20.
Coaches Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, John Legend and Reba McEntire will perform duets with their final artists.
The Voice celebrates 25 seasons on NBC with appearances by Kelly Clarkson, CeeLo Green, Niall Horan, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.
The Voice is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who is executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Adam H. Sher and Barry Poznick.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.