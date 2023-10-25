Jelly Roll, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson Lined Up to Play ‘CMA Awards’

Jelly Roll will perform at the CMA Awards on Nov. 8.

The Country Music Association (CMA) has announced the initial lineup of performers for The 57th Annual CMA Awards, which happens on ABC Wednesday, November 8. It includes Luke Bryan, Jelly Roll, K. Michelle, Little Big Town, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton, Tanya Tucker and Lainey Wilson.

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning host the event at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The telecast is on Hulu November 9.

In his first time performing at the CMA Awards, Jelly Roll will open the show with “Need a Favor.” Bryan will deliver a medley of his hits, including “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day,” “One Margarita,” “That’s My Kind Of Night,” “Play It Again” and “Country Girl (Shake It For Me).” Stapleton will take the stage to perform his new single “White Horse.”

The night’s most-nominated artist, Wilson, will take the stage to perform her new song “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.”

Jelly Roll will also perform with K. Michelle and Tucker sings with Little Big Town. Old Dominion and Moroney perform together and Pearce plays with Stapleton.

Robert Deaton is the CMA Awards’ executive producer. Alan Carter is the director and Jon Macks is the head writer.