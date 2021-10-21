Jimmie Allen, Blake Shelton, Mickey Guyton To Play ‘CMA Awards’ on ABC

Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton and Mickey Guyton are among the performers lined up to play at The 55th Annual CMA Awards, which happens Nov. 10 on ABC. Luke Bryan hosts from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Allen, a contestant on Dancing With the Stars on ABC, will perform his song “Freedom Was a Highway.” Church will do “Heart on Fire” and Dan + Shay will play “I Should Probably Go to Bed.”

Guyton performs with Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, and Shelton, a coach on NBC’s The Voice, plays “Come Back as a Country Boy.”

The 55th Annual CMA Awards is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer, Alan Carter is the director and David Wild is the head writer.

Reba McIntire and Darius Rucker hosted last year's CMA Awards.