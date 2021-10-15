ABC Hosts ‘Queen Family Singalong’ Nov. 4

ABC hosts The Queen Family Singalong, with various artists performing Queen songs, Nov. 4. The one-hour special is the fourth installment in ABC’s Singalong franchise. Singer Darren Criss hosts.

Adam Lambert, who was on American Idol in 2009 and went on to be the singer in Queen, will perform “The Show Must Go On.” Derek Hough and Alexander Jean do “Another One Bites the Dust.” Among other performances, Fall Out Boy sings “Under Pressure, OneRepublic sings “We Are the Champions” and Jimmie Allen and Miss Piggy duet on “Crazy Little Thing Called Love.”

Additional performances will be announced.

From England, Queen was fronted by Freddie Mercury, who died in 1991. The movie Bohemian Rhapsody was about the band.

The Disney Family Singalong premiered in April 2020 and ran again a month later. The Disney Holiday Singalong happened in late November 2020.

The Queen Family Singalong is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers include Patrizia Di Maria, RJ Durell, Nick Florez, Hamish Hamilton, Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan.