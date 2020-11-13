Katy Perry, Adam Lambert, Pink Lined Up for ‘The Disney Holiday Singalong’ on ABC

ABC hosts The Disney Holiday Singalong, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, Nov. 30. Andrea Bocelli will sing “Silent Night”, Michael Buble does “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”, Ciara sings “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”, Adam Lambert performs “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”, Pink does “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)” and Kerry Washington tackles “Joy to the World”, among other performances.

Disney Theatrical Production’s Broadway casts of The Lion King and Aladdin and North American Touring companies of Frozen assemble at The New Amsterdam Theatre to sing “Let It Go.”

Earlier this year, ABC had The Disney Family Singalong and The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II.

The Disney Holiday Singalong is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers include Done+Dusted’s Hamish Hamilton, Katy Mullan, Raj Kapoor, Patrizia Di Maria, Nick Florez and RJ Durell.