Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker to Host ‘CMA Awards’ on ABC

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker will host The 54th Annual CMA Awards from Nashville Nov. 11 on ABC. The event happens at the Music City Center. McEntire and Rucker shared the news on Good Morning America Oct. 5.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Reba and Darius as this year’s CMA Awards hosts,” said Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer. “Their playful chemistry and genuine warmth are exactly what we know our viewers want to see this year. We look forward to bringing fans a night of celebration, live performances and a television experience unlike any other. We cannot wait to share more details about our show in the coming weeks.”

McEntire has hosted the event four times and this will be Rucker’s first.

“I’m thrilled to be back hosting the CMA Awards and even more thrilled that I get to share the stage with Darius Rucker,” said McEntire. “We’re looking forward to a night of celebrating great country music and hope you’ll tune in and watch!”

“I look forward to the CMA Awards every year because of the incredible performances and the opportunity to celebrate the year in country music,” said Rucker. “To be invited to host this year’s awards alongside Reba—are you kidding me?! —is an absolute honor. Even though this year will look a little different than normal, I know that we’re all eager for a night of musical celebration, and this year’s show definitely won’t disappoint!”

Miranda Lambert has seven CMA nominations.

The 54th Annual CMA Awards is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer; Alan Carter is the director, and David Wild is the head writer.