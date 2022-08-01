Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning To Host ABC’s 'CMA Awards'

ABC and the Country Music Association announced that Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will be the hosts of The 50th Annual CMA Awards.

The event–billed as Country Music’s Biggest Night–will air live on November 9 on ABC from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Bryan is the two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year. Manning is the former NFL star turned Monday Night Football “Manning-cast” announcer and producer of other programming for ESPN Plus.

“Just when we thought we couldn’t top Luke’s explosive energy and signature charm as host of last year’s CMA Awards, we’re bringing him back alongside sports legend Peyton Manning for Country Music’s biggest night,” said Rob Mills, executive VP, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “Their dynamic chemistry and magnetic friendship are the perfect anchors for this year’s star-studded show.”

“Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and Country Music is such a privilege,” said Bryan. “When I was asked if Peyton Manning is someone I would consider co-hosting with, I didn’t hesitate. We have become great friends through the years, and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast. I know he’s been to the CMA Awards before, but he’s never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you’re ready for the night of your life!”

“I cannot wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage alongside my friend Luke Bryan,” added Manning. “I am such a huge fan of country music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor.”

The 56th Annual CMA Awards is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer, Alan Carter is the director, and Jon Macks is the head writer. ■