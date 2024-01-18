A&E Sets 'James Brown: Say It Loud!' Documentary Series
Two-night event premieres February 19
Iconic entertainer James Brown will be the focus of a new A&E documentary series debuting in February.
The two-night James Brown: Say It Loud documentary will air February 19 and 20, and will examine Brown's innovative and influential life through interviews, never-before-seen archival footage and his music catalog, according to A&E.
Executive produced by Mick Jagger and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, the series traces the trajectory of Brown’s life and career from a 7th grade drop-out to an entertainment legend whose groundbreaking talent and unique perspective catapulted him to become a cultural force, said the network. Featured throughout the documentary are interviews with Bootsy Collins, LL Cool J, The Rev. Al Sharpton, Chuck D, Dallas Austin, and Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.
Along with Jagger and Thompson, James Brown: Say It Loud is executive produced by Tariq Trotter, Peter Afterman, David Blackman, Victoria Pearman, Bruce Resnikoff, Shawn Gee, Zarah Zohlman, Charlie Cohen, and Mari Keiko Gonzalez.
