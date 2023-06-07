Aaliyah Up Next for ABC News ‘Superstar’ Series

ABC News’s Superstar series, which focuses on “the mavericks who shaped American culture,” will next profile singer Aaliyah. ABC News said Aaliyah “helped redefine the [R&B] genre with her unique mix of old-school and new-school sound” and “continues to inspire and influence music, fashion and culture decades after her untimely death in an August 2001 plane crash.”

Superstar: Aaliyah is on ABC Wednesday, June 14.

The special details how Aaliyah emerged in music, acting and fashion, and her underage marriage to R. Kelly, who has since been convicted as a sex offender. She was 15 when she married him.

It features interviews with music executive Damon Dash, her former boyfriend; manager and uncle Barry Hankerson; and producer Jimmy Douglass. There are also interviews with Justine Skye, Sevyn Streeter and will.i.am, artists who consider Aaliyah an influence.

Aaliyah was 22 when she died.

Previous episodes of Superstar have profiled Richard Pryor, Kobe Bryant, Whitney Houston and John Ritter, among others.

Superstar is produced by ABC News. David Sloan is senior executive producer. Muriel Pearson is executive producer.

Episodes are on Hulu the day after their premiere.