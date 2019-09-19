21% of Households Intend to Sign Up for Disney+: Study

About 21% of U.S. households surveyed intend to sign up for Disney+ when it becomes available, according to a new study from HarrisX.

The study found that while there’s been much talk about Disney+ being offered for a low price of $6.99 a month, consumers are more interested in streaming services because of the content they offer.

Other upcoming streaming services have strong interest among consumers, with 11% of households saying they intend to sign up for AT&T’s HBO Max and 10% indicating they will sign up for Comcast’s free Peacock.

Related: Iger Quits Apple Board Amid Streaming Wars

The reason cited most often by consumers for their interest in Disney+ is the library of movies the service will offer at 34%. Cost of the service was mentioned by 19% and original content by 18%.

Similarly, 25% of those interested in HBO Max said the movie library was exciting, followed by 23% looking for original content and 16% said cost of the service, which hasn’t officially been announced.

For Peacock the library of TV series was most exciting at 21%, with 18% looking for original content and 17% citing movies and the services cost.

Across the board, 11% to 12% of people interested in Disney+, HBO Max and Peacock said the were excited by being able to cancel other streaming services.

Disney+ is also the most popular upcoming option among people who already subscribe to the major SVOD services. For example of people currently subscribing to HBO Now, 38% said they were interested in Disney+, 30% said they wanted HBO Max and 22% were excited by Peacock.

Among Netflix subscribers, 27% said they were interested in Disney+, 13% were interested in HBO Max and 11% were interested in Peacock.

The HarrisX study was conducted between Aug. 6 and Aug. 12 among 6,621 U.S. adults.