Comcast Brands New NBCU Streaming Service ‘Peacock,’ Announces Launch Slate

Comcast’s NBCUniversal division has branded its new ad-supported streaming service Peacock, which it said will roll out in April of 2020 with a mix of original shows, classic NBC series and archival films.

NBCU’s new streaming platform, which will be accessible at www.peacocktv.com, as well as through a wide assortment of mobile and OTT apps, is named after the longtime NBC broadcast network logo.

“The name Peacock pays homage to the quality content that audiences have come to expect from NBCUniversal—whether it’s culture-defining dramas from innovative creators like Sam Esmail, laugh-out-loud comedies from legends like Lorne Michaels and Mike Schur, blockbusters from Universal Pictures, or buzzy unscripted programming from the people who do it best at Bravo and E!,” said Bonnie Hammer, chairman of direct-to-consumer and digital enterprises for NBCU, in a statement. “Peacock will be the go-to place for both the timely and timeless – from can’t-miss Olympic moments and the 2020 election, to classic fan favorites like ‘The Office’.”

NBCU said the platform will launch with more than 15,000 hours of content and that will take “center stage” as the media company rolls out coverage of the 2020 Summer Olympics in July.

The platform will be supported by a combination of ads and subscription money—NBCU said it would define the economics more closer to launch.

NBCU also announced the highlights for the initial programming slate, including several original series.

These include Dr. Death, which is based on Jamie Dornan’s true-crime podcast and stars Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater; another remake of Battlestar Galactica, this one from executive producer Sam Esmail (Homecoming); Brave New World, based on Aldous Huxley’s eponymous dystopian classic and starring Demi Moore and Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story); Angelyne, a limited series from Golden Globe nominee Emmy Rossum; and One of us Is Lying, which is based on a New York Times best-selling young adult book.

Comedies include Rutherford Falls, which stars Ed Helms and was co-created by Helms, Emmy-winner Mike Schur (The Office) and Sierra Teller Orelas (Superstore); Straight Talk from Rashida Jones and Jada Pinkett Smith; a reboot of Saved By the Bell from Tracey Wigfield (30 Rock); and another reboot of Punky Brewster, starring Soleil Moon Frye as a grown-up version of her former character.

Unscripted shows will include Saturday Night Live docuseries Who Wrote That from creator Lorne Michaels; an original talk show series from Jimmy Fallon; and a weekly late-night show starring Amber Ruffin and exec produced by Seth Meyers.

Beyond originals, Peacock will have exclusive streaming rights to The Office and Parks and Recreation, which have been highly viewed on Netflix for several years. Other archival series available on the platform include 30 Rock, Bates Motel, Battlestar Gallactica, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cheers, Chrisley Knows Best, Covert Affairs, Downton Abbey, Everyone Loves Raymond, Frasier, Friday Night Lights, House, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, King of Queens, Married…With Children, Monk, Parenthood, Psych, Royal Pains, Saturday Night Live, Superstore, The Real Housewives, Top Chef and Will & Grace.

Also included will be the film vaults of Universal Pictures, Focus Features and DreamWorks Animation.

Spanish language content will include more than 3,000 hours of Telemundo programming.