Iger Quits Apple Board Amid Streaming Wars

Bob Iger, the CEO of The Walt Disney Co., resigned as a director of Apple's board as competition between the two giants on the streaming video front made staying on the board impossible.

Bob Iger (Image credit: The Walt Disney Company)

Apple CEO Tim Cook this week announced that Apple TV+ will have its debut on Nov. 10 and cost $4.99 a month.

Disney is coming out with Disney+ on Nov. 12. That will cost $6.99 a month. Disney is pushing hard into the streaming business. It also has Hulu and ESPN+.

Related: Disney Warns AT&T Subs About ABC, ESPN Blackout

Iger’s resignation was disclosed in an SEC filing Friday.

Iger joined the Apple board in 2011. He has said that he recuses himself from meetings when streaming issues come up.

In 2005, Iger shook up the TV business when he made a deal with Apple found Steve Jobs to make Disney TV shows available on the first video iPods buy selling them for $1.99 on Apple’s iTunes store.

The move provoked howl among affiliates and advertisers concerned that hits like ABC’s Desperate Housewives and Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven would be downloadable.

“This initiative is a perfect example of us applying our strategic priorities, namely, marrying great content with cutting edge technology to more effectively distribute our content while enhancing the experience for our customers,” Iger said at the time. “For the first time ever, hit primetime shows can be purchased online the day after they air on TV.”