Fates & Fortunes | February 2023

Eric Kim

CBS

CBS has elevated Eric Kim to executive VP, current programming, overseeing current primetime and daytime programming for the network and studio. An 11-year CBS veteran, he had been overseeing all aspects of production on the network’s comedy and drama series.

CBS NEWS

Shanelle Kaul has joined CBS News as a correspondent for the CBS Television Network, CBS News Radio and Newspath, reporting to the CBS News Special Events and Newsgathering units. She comes from Canadian news network CP24.

Elisa Reid

CHARTER

Elisa Reid has been elevated to senior VP, application platform services at Charter Communications, based in Stamford, Connecticut. She most recently served as the cable operator’s group VP, service delivery applications.



CINEDIGM

Cinedigm has hired Marc Rashba as executive VP, partnerships, responsible for business development, programming content deals and selling Cinedigm’s proprietary technology Matchpoint to third parties. He had been president of

MovieMethod LLC.

Jason Armstrong

COMCAST

Jason S. Armstrong has been promoted to chief financial officer at Comcast Corp., succeeding Mike Cavanagh, who had been promoted to president in October. A nine-year veteran, Armstrong most recently was deputy CEO and treasurer.

FOX

Fox Entertainment has promoted Allison Wallach to president, unscripted programming, responsible for Fox’s unscripted programming, specials and alternative development slate. She was executive VP and head of unscripted studio Fox Alternative Entertainment (FAE).

Yasmin Rawji

Yasmin Rawji was elevated to executive VP, unscripted – network at Fox Entertainment, a new post. Based in Los Angeles, she most recently was senior VP, alternative entertainment, responsible for shows such as The Masked Singer, Next Level Chef and MasterChef.

GRAY

Gray Television has promoted Collin Gaston to senior VP, with oversight for the company’s TV stations in the South, Texas and Colorado. He was a regional VP and general manager of Gray-owned Fox affiliate WBRC Birmingham, Alabama.

Kelly Garrett

HALLMARK MEDIA

Kelly Garrett has joined Hallmark Media as Studio City, California-based VP of development, involved in development of the company’s holiday programming. A 14-year The Walt Disney Co. veteran, she was executive director, original programming at Freeform.

NBCU LOCAL

NBCUniversal Local has named Tony Canales as president and GM of NBC station KXAS and Telemundo station KXTX, both in Dallas-Fort Worth, succeeding the retiring Tom Ehlmann. He had been president/GM of Telemundo stations KTMD Houston and KASA Albuquerque.

Hank Guerrero

NBCU LOCAL

Hank Guerrero was named president and general manager of NBCUniversal Local’s WVIT-WRDM in Hartford, Connecticut. He had been VP of sales for WVIT, which is branded NBC Connecticut, and WRDM, branded as Telemundo Connecticut.

NESN

Matthew Volk has joined New England Sports Network as chief operating officer, overseeing programming, production, operations, creative services and public relations. He was senior VP of Audacy’s sports division, responsible for sports and sports-betting content.

Lisa Knutson

SCRIPPS

The E.W. Scripps Co. promoted Lisa Knutson to chief operating officer, tasked with leading a reorganization of the media company, with the Scripps Networks and local media units reporting to her. She had been president of Scripps Networks.

SINCLAIR

Sinclair Broadcast Group has named Cory Culleton VP, associate group manager, overseeing the Raleigh, North Carolina; Pensacola, Florida-Mobile, Alabama; and Tallahassee and Gainesville, Florida, markets. He’ll continue as VP and GM of WEAR-

WFGX Pensacola.

STARZ

Starz has promoted Darren Nielson to executive VP, international networks, at Starz, overseeing the Lionsgate Plus streaming service in the U.K., Latin America and Brazil, Canada and Australia. He had been executive VP, international development and partnerships.

TELEVISAUNIVISION

Fernando Romero has joined TelevisaUnivision as senior VP of digital advertising sales, responsible for national ad sales revenue across digital, streaming, branded social, experiential and digital audio properties. He had been head of advertising sales at Fuse Media.

David Decker

WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY

Warner Bros. Discovery has promoted David Decker to president, content sales, overseeing the unit that licenses all third-party content in North America, as well as direct-to-consumer and retail sales. He had been executive VP, content licensing.

WJLT

The Western Tennessee Public Television Council appointed Peter Noll as general manager and CEO of WLJT in Martin, Tennessee. Described as a lifelong viewer of PBS, he most recently was GM at NBC affiliate WNBJ Jackson, Tennessee.



Briefly Noted

Harold Morgenstern has joined Allen Media Group as president, direct advertising sales and partnerships, a new post. He had been chief revenue officer at Plex. … Gray Television also upped Jason Matthews general manager of WBRC, succeeding Collin Gaston. He was WBRC’s general sales manager. … Internet and competitive networks association INCOMPAS has promoted Angie Kron­enberg to president from chief advocate and general counsel, named Chris Shipley as executive director, public policy and added Caroline Boothe Olsen as director, communications and public affairs. … K. Dane Snowden has joined law firm Wilkinson Barker Knauer as a senior adviser in its Washington, D.C. office. Most recently president and CEO of the Internet Association, he is former chief operating officer at NCTA-The Internet & Television Association and and a former Federal Communications Commission official. ▪️