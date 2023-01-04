Byron Allen’s Digital Media Unit Names Harold Morgenstern President, Direct Ad Sales

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Digital hired Harold Morgenstern as president of direct advertising sales and partnerships, a new position at the company.

Morgenstern, most recently chief revenue officer for Plex, will be responsible for direct ad sales, and partnerships for Allen’s free AVOD services, including HBCU Go., Sports.TV, TheGrio, The Weather Channel en Espanol, The Weather Channel Streaming App and Local Now.

“Allen Media Group celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, and the addition of veteran ad sales executive Harold Morgenstern to our ad sales team will enhance the aggressive campaign to grow Allen Media Digital,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Harold will play a vital role in leading our rapidly expanding digital ad sales team worldwide as we execute on the growing number of advertising, branding and partnership opportunities."

Before Plex, Morgenstern was senior VP, head of national advertising sales for Paramount’s Pluto TV and Paramount Plus streaming services. He also held senior ad sales posts at Discovery and ESPN.com

"As massive growth continues within ad-supported digital and streaming platforms, I am excited to join Byron Allen and the Allen Media Group team,” said Harold Morgenstern, President of Direct Advertising Sales & Partnerships. “Better than any company I have ever seen, the Allen Media Digital portfolio is extremely well-positioned for exponential global growth.” ■