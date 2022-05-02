Allen Media Group Launches Weather Channel en Español

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group marked the 40th anniversary of The Weather Channel by launching The Weather Channel en Español, an ad supported 24/7 streaming service.

The Spanish-language channel, which has been in the works for some time, is being backed by blue-chip sponsors including Ford, GEICO, General Motors, Toyota, Verizon and Walmart.

At launch, it will be available via Allen's Local Now, Sports.tv and theGrio platforms and on The Weather Channel app.

“The Hispanic marketplace is indexing extremely well with streaming services and is severely underserved. Our launch of The Weather Channel en Español is historic, and is a recognition of the continued and significant growth of the U.S. Hispanic population and the constant need to keep the entire public informed and safe as multi-billion dollar weather disasters are on the rise – especially in communities where Spanish is spoken as both the primary and secondary language in millions of households throughout America,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of The Weather Channel parent company, Allen Media Group.

“I am proud to say viewers of The Weather Channel en Español will be able to increase their safety and awareness of extreme weather events with the full support of the number one weather news network, and its vast resources, infrastructure, technology, and scientists," said Allen, who bought the Weather Channel for $300 million in 2018.

For Allen, the move marks a continued expansion for Allen Media Group, which launched Sports.TV, acquired HBCUGo.TV and remains in the market to add more TV stations to its broadcast group. Last year Weather Channel got additional competition when Fox launched its streaming Fox Weather Channel in October.

The Weather Channel en Español will feature local forecasts, backstories on weather conditions and commentary on climate change. It will focus on the U.S., the Caribbean and Latin America. It will collaborate with The Weather Channel and other Allen Media Group assets including Pattrn, the Weather Channel's climate, environment and sustainability network.

Veteran meteorologist Albert Martinez, previously with Univision, leads a team of on-air weather people that includes Henry Golac, Milmar Ramirez, Jessica Fernandez, Abel Hernandez and Lorena Lim.

“The Weather Channel en Español represents the continued commitment of The Weather Channel to keep the entire public informed and safe when severe weather is about to strike,” said Nora Zimmett, president, news and original series for Weather Group. “In addition to vital weather and climate information, The Weather Channel en Español also provides cutting edge technology, comprehensive storytelling, plus compelling and engaging original programming.” ■