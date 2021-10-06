Fox Forecast for Oct. 25th: Launch of Streaming Weather Channel
Meteorologist Amy Freeze hired
Fox News Media said it will launch its new 24 hour a day, 7 days a week streaming channel Fox Weather on Oct. 25.
Fox Weather will be free and ad supported. It will be available through the Fox Weather app for iOS and Android devices. On connected TV it can be received via the Fox Now app, the Fox News app and the Fox-owned Tubi streaming service..
Fox Weather said it hired meteorologist Amy Freeze as an anchor. Freeze was previously with WABC-TV, New York and Fox-owned WFLD-TV in Chicago.
Fox News is marking its 25 anniversary. Fox Weather will be the eight platform launched by Fox News Media. The Fox Corp. unit also operates Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox News Digital, Fox News Audio, Fox News Books, the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
