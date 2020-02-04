Wallach Joins Fox as Head of Alternative Studio

Allison Wallach has joined Fox as executive VP and head of Fox Alternative Entertainment, a new post at the unscripted studio formed by Fox Entertainment last year.

Since 2015, Wallcha has been president of Jupiter Entertainment. She will report to Rob Wade, president, alternative entertainment & specials, for Fox Entertainment.

In her new role Wallach will identify, develop and produce unscripted programming for the Fox broadcast network and third parties. She will also look to grow Fox Alternative Entertainment, which produced The Masked Singer.

“From development, to production, to the agency side, Allison has worked in every facet of television and has a remarkable understanding of the business,” said Wade. “As FAE begins to grow, her knowledge and experience will help build and add value to this studio and take us to the next level.”

Before joining Jupiter, Wallach was an agent in United Talent Agency’s alternative television department. Earlier she was with BBC Worldwide Productions and Lifetime Television.

“The content business is evolving rapidly with so much opportunity in this space,” said Wallach. “It’s amazing to have this kind of support and incredible foundation from which to build out a studio, and especially during this really exciting time at Fox Entertainment.”