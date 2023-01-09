Shanelle Kaul Named Correspondent at CBS News

Shanelle Kaul has joined CBS News as a correspondent for CBS, CBS News Radio and Newspath. Kaul starts January 13 and will report to the CBS News Special Events and Newsgathering units. She will work alongside Jarred Hill, who was recently named a morning correspondent for Newspath.

Kaul comes from CP24 in Canada. At CP24, she moderated primetime news panels and anchored Bell Media’s 24-hour national news program, CTV News Channel, CTV’s national morning show, Your Morning, and guest hosted CTV’s daytime talk show The Social.

Before joining CP24, Kaul was weekend anchor and daily reporter at CTV News Edmonton. She began her broadcasting career in 2011 at Global Toronto’s assignment desk.

Kaul was born in Sri Lanka and grew up in Toronto.

She will be based in New York. ■