Shanelle Kaul Named Correspondent at CBS News
Reporter and anchor comes from CP24 in Canada
Shanelle Kaul has joined CBS News as a correspondent for CBS, CBS News Radio and Newspath. Kaul starts January 13 and will report to the CBS News Special Events and Newsgathering units. She will work alongside Jarred Hill, who was recently named a morning correspondent for Newspath.
Kaul comes from CP24 in Canada. At CP24, she moderated primetime news panels and anchored Bell Media’s 24-hour national news program, CTV News Channel, CTV’s national morning show, Your Morning, and guest hosted CTV’s daytime talk show The Social.
Before joining CP24, Kaul was weekend anchor and daily reporter at CTV News Edmonton. She began her broadcasting career in 2011 at Global Toronto’s assignment desk.
Kaul was born in Sri Lanka and grew up in Toronto.
She will be based in New York. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
